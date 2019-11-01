FARRELLY, Lena Cecilia:
On 30 October 2019, peacefully at Atawhai Assisi, Hamilton, in her 98th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon. Loved mother, mother-in-law and friend of Gordon & Robyn, Connie & Graham Trotter, Gabrielle & Graham Fausett, Clare & Brian Peacocke, Lena & Maurice Martin, Paul (dec) & Faye, Gerard & Julie, Peter and Doreen, Theresa & Dean Zajonskowski, and Maree & Martin Heathcote. A dearly loved Nana, Great-Nana and Great-Great-Nana to many. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Thames Street, Morrinsville, on Tuesday, 5 November 2019 at 10.00am, followed by burial at Pyes Pa, Cemetery, Tauranga, at 3.00pm. Rosary will be recited at St Joseph's Catholic Church, at 5.30pm on Monday. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Atawhai Assisi, and these may be left at the service. All communications to the Farrelly family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2019