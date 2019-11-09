Acknowledgement

HAWE, Leigh Tanya:

16.4.1964 - 22.10.2019

Keith, Dale, Erin, Ella, Rob, Georgia, Trent, Braden, Blake, Darrol, George, Nancy, Ivan and Margaret wish to thank everyone for their kind words, visits, baking, cards, flowers and donations to Starfish Social Services, in the recent passing of a loved wife, mother, mother-in-law, sister, niece, sister-in-law, aunt, friend and granny. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement. To all those who attended Leigh's funeral service we thank you also. Leigh was so well loved in the community and this has been a comfort to us. We are so proud of Leigh and always will be.



