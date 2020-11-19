low platelet count

Lee LAWSON

LAWSON, Lee David:
29.03.1985 - 16.11.2020
Loving son of Lesley & Mark Hurrell, and Dave & Carrie Lawson, brother of Daniel, Amy, Josh & Alexis, loving Dad to James and Isabell, and special friend to Amy.
Rest in peace my son.
You will be missed by all your family and friends…watch over your kids now.
"Gone too soon".
Lee's service will be held at the Glenview Club, 211 Peacockes Road, Glenview, on Friday 20th November, at 11.00am, with private cremation to follow.
Sincere Funeral Services
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 19, 2020
