WILLEMSEN,
Leah Georgina:
Passed away suddenly on 15th January 2020, aged 85 years. Loving wife of the late Frits, cherished Mum of Barry and Lorraine, Adrian and Sharlene, Faye and Mike, Jackie and Robbie, David and Josie, and grandmother to nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
""Mum you're the heart of our family and will be sadly missed. We love you.""
A Service will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu, on Monday 20th January, at 11.00am, followed by a private burial. All communications to the Willemsen Family, c/- PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020