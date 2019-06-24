GAGE, Lawrence Frederick
Raymond (Ray, Rehi, Toto):
Loved husband to Patricia (Pat) Hariata Gage (nee Clarke). Loved father to Dionne & Ben Fatupaito, Jessica Vaughn, Ratima & Yvonne, and the late Raymond (Sun). Treasured Toto of all his eight mokopuna and two mokopuna tuarua. Passed away at Waikato Hospital on 21 June 2019. Dad is laying in state at Te Kohinga Marama Marae, University of Waikato, until his funeral service on Tuesday 25 June at 11.00am, followed by burial at Newstead Cemetery.
Sincere Funeral Services
Published in Waikato Times on June 24, 2019