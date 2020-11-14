YEATES,
Laurence Stanley William
(Laurie):
Passed away at home on Thursday, 12th November 2020, in his 86th year. Dearly loved husband of Joy for 57 years. Loved father and father-in-law of David, Denise and Chris. Loved Pompa of Stephen and Samantha. A Memorial Service to celebrate Laurie's life will be held at The Te Awamutu Bible Chapel, Chapel Drive, Te Awamutu, on Wednesday, 18th November 2020, at 1.00pm. A private burial has been held. All communications to the Yeates Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu 3800.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 14, 2020