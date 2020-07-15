FITZ-GERALD, Laurence
Alexander (Laurie):
Sadly passed away in Tauranga Hospital on 6th July 2020, aged 85.
You've left us too soon, we will miss you every day.
Much loved husband of the late Joyce (nee Hearn). The best father & father-in-law to Lynette & Dave, Julie & Michael, Carol, Shawn & Maria, Terri (deceased), Tonci. Adored Grandad & Farfar of Alex & David, Maegan & Cameron, Cameron, Jack, Sam, Kelsey. Loved & missed by his wife Ruth (nee Moon). A service will be held at St Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 114 Elizabeth St, Tauranga, Wednesday 22nd July at 1.30pm, followed by his final resting place at Pyes Pa cemetery. Messages to the Fitz-Gerald family, C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in Waikato Times on July 15, 2020