SCHOEN,

Lauren Marian (nee Clark):

Dearly loved wife of the late Klaas Schoen, passed away peacefully on 12 December 2019. Much loved mum and loving mother of Tony, Christine and Kerry. Loved mother-in-law of Megan, Bobby and Debbie. Beloved Nana of Daniel, Brad, Sam, Cam and Max, and great Nana to Tessa, Holly and Laura (Dunbar, Scotland).

Mum will always be with us

in our hearts and memories.

A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Grey Street, Hamilton East, on Tuesday 17 December at 1.00pm, followed by burial at the Hamilton Park Cemetery, Morrinsville Road, Newstead. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Radius Taupaki Gables for their loving care of Mum. Correspondence to the Schoen Family, C/- P.O. Box 439, Hamilton 3240.

Ana-Maria Funeral Services



