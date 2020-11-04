Lance JULIAN

Guest Book
  • "May the love of family and friends help you all through..."
  • "Go forth in peace Lance for you will be sorely missed."
    - Jeanette Powell
Service Information
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
078461561
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 6, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
Death Notice

JULIAN, Lance Ronald:
Passed away on Monday 2nd November 2020, aged 87 years. Loved husband of Diane, father of 5, Grandad and Great-Grandad of many. A funeral service for Lance will be held in the Seddon Park Chapel, Hamilton, on Friday 6th November at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Blind Low Vision NZ, PO Box 854, Waikato Mail Centre, Hamilton 3240, would be appreciated. All communications to the Julian family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 4, 2020
