BREMNER, Kura Jocelyn:
1.10.1927 - 23.9.2020
Beloved wife of the late Doug and loved mother of Kathryn (Kaye) and Neil Cullen, Lynn and John Janssen, Keith and Clare (deceased), James and Mary, Ann (deceased) and Ian Burt, and Lhea Taylor. Adored Nan of 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Will be sorely missed by us all
Forever in our hearts
A celebration of Jocelyn's life to be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at VJ Williams Chapel, 33 King Street, Te Kuiti, at 11.00am.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 26, 2020