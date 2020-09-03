CHOIE, Kong Shee:
93 years, passed away peacefully on 1st September 2020. Devoted wife of Choie Ken Jhing "Choie Jung" (deceased). Mother to Sally, Mary, Gilbert (deceased), Alma and Judy. Mother-in-law to Jack, Kevin, Danny and Ron. Grandmother to Elsa, Edward, Irene, Andrew, Joanne, Nelson, Raymond, Sharon, Alison, Graeme, Dennis, Chris, Natalie, Ray, Nick, Emma, Timothy, Sandra, Vicky and Tim. Loved great-grandmother to eight great-grandchildren. The funeral will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home on Saturday, 5 September 2020. Due to Covid-19 protocols, we need to keep a register of people attending this service. Please register attendance to: [email protected]; by 12.00pm, Friday 4 September 2020.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 3, 2020