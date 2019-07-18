Klaas SMINIA

South Waikato Funeral Services
24 Commerce Street
Tokoroa , Waikato
078865160
Death Notice

SMINIA, Klaas:
Peacefully at Victoria Place Rest Home, Tokoroa, on 15th July 2019; in his 73rd year. Beloved son of the late Jan and the late Ida. Much loved by the Visser family and the Foote family.
"With His Lord"
A Service for Klaas will be held at the The Elim Church, 276 Balmoral Drive, Tokoroa, on Monday, 22nd July, at 11.00am, followed by the interment at The Leamington Public Cemetery, Cambridge.
South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ
PO Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in Waikato Times on July 18, 2019
