MOANA, Kiritai Oke:
On July 13, 2019, Kiritai Oke Moana slipped away peacefully surrounded by whãnau. Loving mother of Cortez, Skylar and Shakera; daughter to Pixie Moana and the late Gordon Moana. Sister to many siblings; aunty to many nephews and nieces. Kiritai will be lying in state at the Waikeri Marae on 403 Ngaruawahia Road. A service to celebrate her life will be held at the Waikeri Marae on Wednesday, July 17 at 11.00am, followed by burial at Taupiri Maunga.
Haere,
haere atu rã.
Published in Waikato Times on July 16, 2019