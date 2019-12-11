SEARANCKE, Kirimangu
(nee Anderson):
On 10th December 2019 peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Aged 69 years. Much loved wife of the late Piri. Adored mother and mother-in-law to Joe & Nikki and Edwin & Jill. Treasured Nana to Steven, Tisharn, Chyna and Hannah. Special Mum to Maylene, Moana and Bridgette. Kiri is lying at the Te Piruru Papakaianga Marae, Waitete Road, Te Kuiti. Her funeral service is to be held on Friday 13th December at 11.00am. It was Kiri's wish that on the day of her funeral, those attending are to wear brightly coloured clothes in celebration of her life.
V J Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 11, 2019