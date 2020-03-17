TARAPI (FRERICHS),
Kimberley Ann
(Kym, Kimmy):
Suddenly on 14th March 2020, aged 32 years. Loving wife of Apii, devoted mum of Addison and Ksenia. Much loved daughter of John and Kathy Frerichs. Forever and always loved sister of Geoff. A service of remembrance for Kimmy will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu, on Thursday, 19th March 2020, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to a Givealittle page which has been setup under Kimmy's (Kym) Girls would be greatly appreciated. All communications to the the Frerichs family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
