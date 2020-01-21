RUSCOE, Kim:
On Saturday 18th January 2020, Kim lost her battle with cancer, and passed away peacefully, surrounded by friends and family. Much loved mum of Jamie and Peter, Christina and Cameron, and Michael; sister of Raewyn and Philip, loved partner of Bruce, and adored nana of Charlotte. A service for Kim will be held in Tuakau at Grahams Chapel on West Street, Thursday 23rd January, at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Franklin Hospice (PO Box 118, Pukekohe, Auckland 2120) are greatly appreciated.
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 21, 2020