FARRELL, Kim Cherie:
Passed away unexpectedly at her home on the 25th April 2020, aged 56 years. Dearly loved mum of Lindsey, Roxanne and Casey. Loved nana of Chevana and Cooper. Loved daughter of Pattie and the late Allen. Loved sister of Shane and Anna, Chrissy and Kevin Foley. Loving aunty to her nieces and nephews.
'Too well loved to ever be forgotten.'
A memorial service for Kim will be held at a later date. All correspondence to the Farrell/Dunn family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240 or [email protected]
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 29, 2020