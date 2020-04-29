Kim FARRELL

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear of Kim`s passing,my Heart goes out to..."
    - Sue Siger
  • "Sorry to hear of the sad loss of Kim she was a good person..."
  • "My heart goes out to kims family,and for this unexpected..."
    - Kerrie Brennan
  • "Roxanne my sincerest condolences, my thoughts and prayers..."
    - Sarah Hawkins
  • "Kim was always one of those people who made me laugh. I'm..."
    - Florence Mills
Death Notice

FARRELL, Kim Cherie:
Passed away unexpectedly at her home on the 25th April 2020, aged 56 years. Dearly loved mum of Lindsey, Roxanne and Casey. Loved nana of Chevana and Cooper. Loved daughter of Pattie and the late Allen. Loved sister of Shane and Anna, Chrissy and Kevin Foley. Loving aunty to her nieces and nephews.
'Too well loved to ever be forgotten.'
A memorial service for Kim will be held at a later date. All correspondence to the Farrell/Dunn family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240 or [email protected]
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.