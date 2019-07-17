CRESS,

Kevon Charles (Pop):

Passed away suddenly on Friday, 12th July 2019, after a short illness, with family at his side. Aged 76 years. Much loved husband and partner of Dianne for 47 years. Much loved Dad of Brenda and Scott, Jeff and Lauren, and Lyn. Adored Pop of Tayla and Joel, Kelsea, Rosie, Olie, Maia, Chloe, Ava, Charli and Meia. Son of the late Cliff and Jocelyn Cress (Te Awamutu). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Dawn and Ian, Gary and Zeny, Peter and Trudi. We wish to sincerely thank the team at ICU Waikato Hospital for their care of Kevon.

Gone too soon.

A Funeral Service for Kevon will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu, on Monday, 22nd July 2019, at 12.30pm, followed by burial at the Te Awamutu Cemetery. All communications please to the Cress family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.

Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.



