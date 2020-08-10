WILLIAMS, Kevin George:
Passed away peacefully at Pohlen Hospital, on Sunday, 9 August 2020. Beloved husband of Helen. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Susan and David, Michael and Dawn, Phillipa and Simon. Special grandad of Nick, Ben, Cam, Charnce, Bronsyn, Lockie, Leroy, James, Lani and Ethan. A service to celebrate the life of Kevin will be held in the Rawhiti Room, Matamata Club, Rawhiti Ave, Matamata, on Wednesday, 12 August, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Pohlen Foundation Trust would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications c/- the Williams family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 10, 2020