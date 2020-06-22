WHITE, Kevin John Lyle:
On 19th June 2020, peacefully at home. Dearly loved eldest son of the late Bernard and Dorothy, brother of Eric, Ronnie, Philip, Gary, John, Roger (deceased), Margaret (deceased) and Bernie (deceased). Much loved uncle, great-uncle and great-great-uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Kevin's life will be held at Mountain View Church, 5 Church St, Te Aroha, on Tuesday (tomorrow) 23rd June at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. All communications to the White Family, C/- Broadway Funeral Home, 10 Short St, Matamata 3400.
Published in Waikato Times on June 22, 2020