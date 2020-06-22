Kevin WHITE

Guest Book
  • "Will miss you uncle Kevin cant believe you gone you now rip..."
    - Amy hall
  • "Kevin you be missed by everyone who new you. sleep well..."
    - Maryann Stewart
  • "Thoughts are with you all at this time. Always remember..."
    - Karen White
Service Information
Broadway Funeral Homes
10 Short Street
Matamata, Waikato
(080)-086-2273
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 23, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Mountain View Church
5 Church St
Te Aroha
View Map
Death Notice

WHITE, Kevin John Lyle:
On 19th June 2020, peacefully at home. Dearly loved eldest son of the late Bernard and Dorothy, brother of Eric, Ronnie, Philip, Gary, John, Roger (deceased), Margaret (deceased) and Bernie (deceased). Much loved uncle, great-uncle and great-great-uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Kevin's life will be held at Mountain View Church, 5 Church St, Te Aroha, on Tuesday (tomorrow) 23rd June at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. All communications to the White Family, C/- Broadway Funeral Home, 10 Short St, Matamata 3400.
Published in Waikato Times on June 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.