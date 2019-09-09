UNDERHAY,

Kevin Stuart (Kev):

Passed away suddenly on Friday, 6th September 2019, aged 59 years. Soulmate and best pal of Rach, and number one Dad of Alesia, Victoria, and Nicholas. Loving son of Margaret and the late Fred. Cherished brother of Les and Lyn. You are welcome to visit Kev at home on Wednesday between 10am and 6pm. A celebration of Kev's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on Thursday, 12th September 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance, Te Awamutu would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Underhay family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.

Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ



