THOMASEN, Kevin Ralph:
26.11.1950 - 19.9.2019
Beryl, Barry, Charmaine, Angela, and Wayne, along with their families, would like to thank all those who have supported us through this sad loss of a very special and much loved husband, Dad, Grandad, Great-Grandad and Friend (Kevin). The messages of condolence, cards, baking, flowers and visits have meant so much to us all and have been very much appreciated. A very big thank you. Sincere thanks to Wards 5 & 7 of Waikato Hospital, also Hospice for their care during the last stage of Kevin's life. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from the families.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 26, 2019