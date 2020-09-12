COTTER, Kevin Andrew:
Passed away suddenly at Selwyn St Andrews Residential Care, Cambridge, on Tuesday, 8th September 2020. Aged 78 years. Dearly loved son of the late Thomas & Thelma. Loved brother of Thomas and the late Audrey. Respected uncle of 12 nieces and nephews, and their families. Special thanks to the staff at Selwyn St Andrews Residential Care for their care of Kevin.
'Rest in Peace'
A Funeral Service will be held for family and close friends on Friday, 25th September 2020, at 12.00 noon. For further information regarding the service please contact Grinter's Funeral Home, 07 827 6037. The service will be live streamed through the Grinter's Funeral Home Website. All communications to The Cotter Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times from Sept. 12 to Sept. 21, 2020