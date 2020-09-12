CLARK, Kevin Joseph
Reverend Father:
Loved and respected Priest of the Diocese of Christchurch. Passed away peacefully at Nazareth House, on Monday, September 7, 2020, aged 89 years.
Requiescat in pace
Requiem Mass has been celebrated under Covid-19 level 2 requirements, and Father Kevin was interred in the Priests Section of Memorial Park Cemetery. A Memorial Mass, to which all are welcome, will be celebrated when gathering restrictions are lifted. Details to follow.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 12, 2020