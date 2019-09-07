Acknowledgement



BOLTON, Kevin Ian:

7.3.62 - 11.7.19

Nadean, Betty and Gerry, Anna and Jordan and families sincerely thank all of you who supported us at the time of Kevin's passing and those of you who attended his funeral. We appreciate your messages of sympathy, flowers, baking, calls and donations to Coastguard. A special thanks to Bowers Brothers Concrete management and staff for their support and help. Also our thanks to St John Ambulance and ICU at Waikato Hospital for their compassionate care of Kevin. As family we feel proud and grateful to have had our share of Kevin's 57 years of life.

No longer in our lives to share,

But in our hearts he is always there.

Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our heartfelt thanks.



