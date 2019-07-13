BOLTON, Kevin Ian:
On 11 July 2019, at Waikato Hospital surrounded by family, following a sudden medical event, aged 57 years. Dearly loved husband of Nadean. Loved son of Gerry & Betty. Adored Dad of Anna, Jordan, respected Stepdad to Mitchell, and loved Dad to James and Thomas. Much loved brother and brother-in-law to Annette & Graham, Tracey & Russell. Loved uncle to his nieces and nephews. Much respected and loved son-in-law of Rodger & Ann (Tauwhare), and Lew & Jill (Stratford). A service for Kevin will be held at The Claudelands Event Centre, Corner of Brooklyn Road and Heaphy Terrace, Hamilton, on Wednesday, 17 July 2019, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to The Coast Guard, PO Box 2195, Shortland Street, Auckland 1140, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Bolton family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on July 13, 2019