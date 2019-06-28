BLUCK, Kerry:
Born June 19, 1940. Passed away on June 26, 2019. Beloved husband to Joan, dearly loved father of Sandi, Paul and Mike, loved stepfather of Maree and Karen, loved father-in-law of Scott, Sharon, Terry and Craig, beloved grandad to Lily, Poppy, Jett, Grace and Charlie, and great-grandad to Ava and Mya. Brother to Pam and Ross, friend to many. He will be greatly missed by all. Funeral Service to be held at North Shore Golf Club, 51 Appleby Road, Albany, Auckland, on Tuesday, July 2, at 11.00am. Refreshments will be held after the service on site. No flowers please, donations to Takapuna Hospice.
Published in Waikato Times on June 28, 2019