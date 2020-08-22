

MARCROFT, Kent Gregory:

18.8.1971 - 11.7.2020

Brian, Raewyn and family would like to acknowledge the sympathy, kindness and help shown to us during the last few weeks and to thank all those who attended the celebration of Kent's life. A big thank you to his work colleagues at Te Roopu for their support and special blessings. Finally to the St Kentigern fraternity whose support over the years for Kent, and recently us, has been immense, we can't thank you enough.



