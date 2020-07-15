Kent MARCROFT

Guest Book
  • "Remember Kent as a friendly, fun loving kid at Ohaupo Cubs..."
    - Teresa Bowe-Reymer
  • "So many fond memories from Riverton Place. Ended up living..."
    - Robyn Johnston-Chambers
  • "KG, I have been so lucky having you as a cousin, and a dear..."
    - Sheryl MacMahon
  • "Kent was a loved and respected former staff member of the..."
    - Shelley Vincent
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 18, 2020
1:00 p.m.
The Hamilton Gardens Pavilion
Death Notice

MARCROFT, Kent Gregory:
18.8.1971 - 12.7.20
Suddenly at home, still in his running gear. Proudest father of Koby, and Tasmyn. Dearly loved son of Brian & Raewyn. Grandson of Narlene. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of Fraser, Lisa, Cate, and Sam; Cameron, Xenia, Madeleine, and Rupert. Partner of Helena. Any messages to the Marcroft Family c/- P.O. Box 4449 Hamilton 3247. Kent will be at Ngahinapouri from Thursday. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Kent's life to be held at The Hamilton Gardens Pavilion on Saturday 18 July 2020 at 1.00pm.
Published in Waikato Times from July 15 to July 17, 2020
