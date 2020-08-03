WELDON, Kenneth Stephen:
Age 85. Husband to Patricia Anne Weldon, loving father to Stephanie, Denise, Stuart, Thomas, Laura and loving grandfather, has passed away very gently and peacefully. The funeral will be at St Matthews Catholic Church on Silverdale Road, Hamilton, Wednesday, 5th August at 1.00pm. Friends of family are welcome to attend the funeral and have a celebration of Kenneth's life following the mass with a cup of tea and biscuits.
He will be dearly missed and was very much loved by all who knew him (Mr Christmas).
Published in Waikato Times from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020