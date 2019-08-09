TURNBULL, Kenneth Allan:
Passed away peacefully on
7 August 2019, at Hilda Ross, with Noeleen (beloved wife for 64 years) by his side. Treasured father of Peter, John and Irma. Special 'Grandad Ken' to Oliver and Mitchell. A special heartfelt thanks to Hilda Ross staff for their kindness and care. In accordance with Ken's wishes a private cremation has been held. Please join us to farewell Ken at Hamilton Squash & Tennis Club in Tristram Street on Sunday,
11 August 2019 at 11.00am.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 9, 2019