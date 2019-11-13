Kenneth THOMPSON

Service Information
Broadway Funeral Homes
10 Short Street
Matamata, Waikato
(080)-086-2273
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Matamata Club
Rawhiti Avenue
Matamata
View Map
Death Notice

THOMPSON,
Kenneth Wayne (Ken):

On Sunday 10th November 2019, aged 71 years. Dearly loved husband of Sue, loved father and father-in-law of Michael, Bridgette and Russell, Tanya and Andrew, Sharleen and Jay and Damon. Poppa to Luke and Julie, Kyle, Tait, Mitchell, Callum, Kodi, Georgia, Lily and Harlem. A service to celebrate Ken's life will be held at the Matamata Club in Rawhiti Ave, Matamata, on Friday 15th November, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the Thompson Family C/- Broadway Funeral Home (FDANZ), 10 Short St, Matamata 3400.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 13, 2019
