THOMPSON,
Kenneth Wayne (Ken):
On Sunday 10th November 2019, aged 71 years. Dearly loved husband of Sue, loved father and father-in-law of Michael, Bridgette and Russell, Tanya and Andrew, Sharleen and Jay and Damon. Poppa to Luke and Julie, Kyle, Tait, Mitchell, Callum, Kodi, Georgia, Lily and Harlem. A service to celebrate Ken's life will be held at the Matamata Club in Rawhiti Ave, Matamata, on Friday 15th November, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the Thompson Family C/- Broadway Funeral Home (FDANZ), 10 Short St, Matamata 3400.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 13, 2019