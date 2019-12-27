SURRIDGE,
Kenneth (Andre):
Passed away peacefully, aged 68, on 23rd December 2019, at Summerset Village, Hamilton. Beloved husband of Timmy. Father of Julia, Jen, Grant, and Jill. Grandfather of Matt, Troy, Rachel, Luke, Sean, Andrea, and Nash. He will be greatly missed by friends and family both here and in England.
Rest in Peace Ackoo.
A memorial service for Andre will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home, at 10.30am, on Saturday 28th December, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Leukaemia & Blood Foundation of NZ, PO Box 99-182, New Market, Auckland 1149, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Surridge family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 27, 2019