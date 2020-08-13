SCOTT, Kenneth Reginald:
On 11 August 2020 in Hamilton. Dearly loved son, brother and friend of Audrey and the late Peter. Jackie and Stephen; Russell and Joanne; Ashleigh and Justin, Matthew and Daniel; James and Emma. A very special thanks to all who have loved and cared for Ken over the years. A celebration of Ken's life will be held at All Saints Community Church, Sandwich Road, Hamilton, on Monday 17 August, at 1.00pm. All communications to Ken's family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 13, 2020