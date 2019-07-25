PICKNELL,
Kenneth Charles:
Passed peacefully on 23 July 2019, aged 74 years, at Waikato Hospital surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband of Troy for 49 years. Loved father & father-in-law of Margaret & Darryl and Nicole & David. Loved Grandad of Nicholas & Rebecca and Caitlin. A service for Ken will be held at Simplicity Funeral Services, 8F Railside Place, Frankton, Hamilton, on Friday 26 July 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Picknell family, C/- PO Box 15329, Frankton, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times on July 25, 2019