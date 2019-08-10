PHILLIPS,
Kenneth Allan Williams
(Ken):
Suddenly on 7 August 2019 aged 88 years. Dearly beloved husband of Barbara for 64 years. Much loved dad of Warren, Garry and Nigel. Much loved Pop of Natalie, Emma and Jack. A service for Ken will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Friday, 16 August 2019 at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Hospice Waikato and can be done online by going to
www.hospicewaikato.org.nz, and clicking "Donate Now", or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Phillips family, c/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 10, 2019