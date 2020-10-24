HODGES, Kenneth Allan:

23rd October 2020

Ken, Dad, Poppa, Hodgy.

Ken gave up the big fight and went to have that "game of golf". Very much loved husband of Anne, father and father-in-law of Allen & Yvonne, Brian & Sue, Wendy & Bill & Paul. Poppa of 9 grandchildren and 19 great-grandies.

For many years we

walked together,

Friends, sweethearts,

man and wife,

We shared our problems

as they came,

Knowing we had each other,

Side by side we faced it all,

But every marriage has

its sunset,

One is taken - one goes on,

Yet I know I will not be alone,

Some part of you will still remain,

Until at last we meet again,

All my love, Anne.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Taumarunui Golf Club on Tuesday 27th October 2020 at 1.00pm. All communications to 21 Tarrangower Ave, Taumarunui.

