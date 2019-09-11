GEORGE,
Kenneth John (Ken):
Passed away peacefully on 9th September, 2019 in Te Awamutu. Aged 79. Much loved husband of Maureen, and father and father-in-law of Louise and Yoshi Kittaka (Tokyo), Rob and Lynley (Hamilton). Treasured Grandpa of Tsuyoshi, Reina and Marin. Brother and brother-in-law of Margaret and Ken King, and uncle of Sandra and the late Karen. A Service for Ken will be held at Old St John's Anglican Church, Arawata Street, Te Awamutu, on Saturday, 14th September at 1pm followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 11, 2019