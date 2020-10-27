CLARK, Kelvyn James:
On 22 October 2020, peacefully at Waikato Hospital. Aged 49 years (almost made it to his 50th). Dearly loved son of Len (deceased) and Annette and Les Gibson. Loved brother of Craig, and uncle of Jayden and Kayley.
'No more suffering Kelvyn, RIP'
A farewell for Kelvyn will be held at Woolerton's Funeral Home Chapel, 8 Railside Place, Hamilton, on Saturday 31st October at 11.00am, followed by burial at the Piako Cemetery, Morrinsville. Communications to The Clark Family, C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020