GRIFFIN, Kelvin Edward:
11.12.1938 - 12.10.2020
Dearly loved husband of Pam (née Galloway), passed away peacefully on their 57th Wedding Anniversary. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Craig and Jackie, Paul and Leanne. Loved grandad of Nicole, Courtney, Morgan, Matthew, Libby, Emma and Zac. In accordance with Kelvin's wishes a private service is to be held. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Waipuna Hospice at waipunahospice.org.nz. Communications to the Griffin family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 14, 2020