Kelvin BROWN

Service Information
Death Notice

BROWN,
Kelvin Arthur (Kelly):
Peacefully at his home in Puriri, surrounded by his family, on 25th August 2020; aged 82 years. Much loved husband and soulmate for the past 60 years of Maureen. Dearly loved Dad of Allan, Paul, Leanne, Wayne, Kathryn and the late Gavin. Cherished Poppa of 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Loved brother of Ron, and the late Fred and Wally.
'Will be sadly missed by all'.
At Kelly's request, a private service and burial has been held. Messages: 3 Puriri Valley Road, RD1, Thames 3578.

Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 2, 2020
