Keith (Thomas Keith):

Born 13 October 1932 and passed away peacefully on 13 September 2020. Originally from North Wales, formerly of Auckland and now Cambridge. Beloved husband of Beverley (Bev), devoted father of Elwyn (Al) and Gwilym (both of Auckland). Treasured granddad of James (Wellington), Christopher (Auckland), Rhiannon and Hayden Morris (Wellsford) and Tegan (Auckland). Special great-grandad of Lowri Morris (Wellsford). Loved friend and stepfather of Greg and Sara Dearsly (Auckland), and Nicola (Nicky) and Richard Ismay (Cambridge). Adored step-grandad of Jordan Dearsly and Kristina and Rebecca Lobb (all of Auckland), and Evie, Logan and Elliot Ismay (Cambridge). A Celebration of Keith's life will be held at Trinity St Pauls Union Parish, 43 Queen Street, Cambridge on Saturday 19 September, at 1.00pm. Communications to Keith's family, C/- Cambridge Funerals, PO Box 844, Cambridge 3434.

"To be born Welsh, is to be born privileged, not with a silver spoon in your mouth, but music in your blood and poetry in your soul."







