Service Information
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 29, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St Peter's Anglican Cathedral,
Hamilton
LIGHTFOOT, Keith
The Very Reverend:
Died peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by family, 23rd September 2020, in Cambridge. Beloved husband to Jennie for 61 years. Loved father of Liz, Deb and Catherine, and Grandfather to Hannah, Matthew, Thomas and Rowan. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Lifecare Cambridge for their wonderful care of Dad. His funeral will be held at 2.00pm, on Tuesday 29th September, at St Peter's Anglican Cathedral, Hamilton.


Published in Waikato Times from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2020
