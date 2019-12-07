HOLBOROW,

Keith Allan (Dr):

On Thursday, 28 November 2019, Keith passed away suddenly in Hamilton, after a short illness bravely fought, aged 71.

He is now at peace

with nature.

Dearly beloved husband of Jeanette, and much loved father and father-in-law of Sarah and William Greening (Hamilton), and Justin and Sarah Holborow (Dunedin), and awesome grandpa to Olivia and Evan. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held in the Hamilton Gardens, Central Court, Hungerford Crescent, at 1.00pm, on Thursday, 19 December 2019. Grateful thanks to all the staff in Waikato Hospital for their kind and sympathetic care of Keith. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Neurological Foundation of NZ, PO Box 110022, Auckland Hospital, Auckland 1148. All communications to the Holborow family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.





