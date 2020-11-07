ANDREW, Keith:

On 5th November 2020 at The Beachfront Rest Home. Aged 95 years. Loved husband of Peggy and the late Audrey. Loved father and father-in law of Martin, Jill and Lance, Geoffrey, Bryan and Cheryl, Kate and Colin. Loved grandad and poppa of his 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

He has found his peace.

A service to celebrate Keith's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Hibiscus Coast, on Tuesday, 10th November 2020 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. Our grateful thanks to the staff at North Shore Hospital and The Beachfront Rest Home for their love and care. All communications to "The Andrew Family" PO Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943, New Zealand.

Faithfull Funeral Services Hibiscus Coast



