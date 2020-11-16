NICHOLAS, Kay Linley:
Peacefully at home, with her family, on 14 November 2020. Dearly loved soulmate and wife of Stephen. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Deanne & David, Scott & Rochelle, Kellie & Rob, and cherished Aunty to Kristine. Loved Nan to all her grandchildren. A service for Kay will be held at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Thursday, 19 November 2020, at 11.00am. All communications to the Nicholas family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020