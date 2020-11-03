SKIDMORE,
Kathryn Peggy (Kay):
Passed away very peacefully on 31 October 2020, at Atawhai Assisi, Matangi. Cherished wife of the late Buster, adored mother of Donald, Gayle, Derek, Kerry, Evan & Nadine. Much loved mother-in-law, and grandmother to her 15 grandchildren, great-grandmother to Reuben & Elizabeth. The family would like to acknowledge the special care and love that Kay received from all the staff at Atawhai Assisi. A Requiem Mass will be held to celebrate Kay's great life on Thursday, 5 November, 1.30pm, at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Hamilton. All communication to the Skidmore family, c/- PO Box 5222, Mt Maunganui 3150.
Published in Waikato Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020