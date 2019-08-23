Kathleen WOODHEAD

Guest Book
  • "Mum you are free at last. No more worldly constraints,..."
    - Ross Woodhead
  • "Thinking of family and friends at this sad tiime, Dear..."
  • "Our thoughts are with the family at this sad time,Kathleen..."
    - Beth & Doug McConnell
  • "Dear Kitten ( Kathleen). It was a great pleasure to have..."
    - Sharna Russell
  • "WOODHEAD, Kathleen (nee Wilson): Passed away peacefully on..."
    - Kathleen WOODHEAD
    Published in: Waikato Times
Death Notice

WOODHEAD,
Kathleen (nee Wilson):
Passed away peacefully at Tamahere Eventide Resthome on 20 August 2019. Aged 89 years.
"At rest with Allen"
Dearly loved wife of the late Allen, and treasured mother of Lynda, Neville and Ross. Mother-in-law of Carol and Louise. Cherished grandmother of Kyle, Meghan, Stacey, Chevarnne, Allen, Krystal, Luke, Shannon, Troy, Alishea, Brianna and Stephanie. Treasured great-grandmother of Lauren, Mikayla, Connor, Jamie, Lyla, Isabelle, Charlotte, Madeleine, William, Wyatt, Eli, Heidi, Lincoln and Imogen.

A celebration of Kathleen's life will be held at 11.00am on Tuesday 27 August 2019, at St Stephen's Anglican Church, Tamahere. Burial will take place at Newstead Cemetery. All communications to the Woodhead Family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019
