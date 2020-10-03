WALKER,
Kathleen (nee Sales):
In her 94th year. Passed peacefully on Thursday, 1st October 2020, in Hamilton. Daughter of Alice and James Sales. Dearly loved wife of the late Bernard Walker. Precious mother and so loved by her sons Bruce (Deceased) and Gary Reader. Loved grandma and great-grandma. Mother-in-law of Jackie Reader, and cherished sister of Barbara Sales. As per Kathleen's wishes a private cremation has been held. All communications to Simply Cremations, PO Box 10356, Te Rapa.
Now united with all her loved ones. Forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 3, 2020