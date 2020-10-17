TYRRELL, Kathleen Rose
(nee Conning):
Passed away peacefully on 5 October 2020, aged 72 years. Much loved wife of Bruce, dearly loved mother and mother-in law-of John and Lisa, Richard, Linda and Phil. Adored Granny of Jessica and Cameron, Jasmine, Zachary, Matthew and Anna. Kathy will be remembered for her kindness, empathy and caring nature for both family and in her work as a registered nurse at Resthaven in Cambridge. A private service for Kathy has already been held. All communications to the Tyrrell family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 17, 2020